Professional dancer Julianne Hough and her husband Brooks Laich have separated after almost three years of marriage. The couple had long been rumored to be on the outs and their statement reflects that.

Hough and her former NHL-playing husband have been living apart during the coronavirus outbreak, with Laich quarantining in Idaho and Hough in Los Angeles. People magazine quotes sources who say they still love each other, but understand they are not meant to be husband and wife.

“We have lovingly and carefully taken the time we have needed to arrive at our decision to separate," Hough and Laich say in a statement to the magazine. "We share an abundance of love and respect for one another and will continue to lead with our hearts from that place. We kindly request your compassion and respect for our privacy moving forward."

The last nine months have included some news-making behavior and remarks from Hough, a one-time country singer who competed and judged Dancing With the Stars on ABC. In an interview with Women’s Health, she revealed she's “not straight.”

“I [told him], ‘You know I’m not straight, right?’ And he was like, ‘I’m sorry, what?’"

In January she received an energy treatment at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. The moment had her writhing and crying out as if being freed from evil spirits.

The couple married on July 8, 2020 and honeymooned together on an island in the Indian Ocean. They shared several revealing pictures on Instagram during their stay.