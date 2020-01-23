Dancing with the Stars regular Julianne Hough has been in the news for various gossip-worthy things lately, but the latest is enough to make any fan raise an eyebrow. The star was videotaped receiving an energy treatment at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland on Wednesday (Jan. 22), which had her writhing and crying out as if being freed from evil spirits.

As posted by podcaster Jackie Schimmel (who wryly noted that she was going to tell her kids "this is 'The Exorcist'"), Hough was given the treatment by Dr. John Amaral, a specialist in energetic bodywork who calmly explained nothing was amiss, just that Hough was experiencing energy moving through her body.

"There’s always a huge dissipation of energy and the feeling of relief, release, freedom,” he said. "Expression of emotion may happen when the system moves...this woman is like, an incredible dancer, actress, just human being; and she has practiced just allowing things to move through."

Although commenters seemed alarmed (either seriously, or with a touch of amusement), Hough seemed no worse for the wear, posting her own photo of herself in the same outfit she'd worn during the energy exercise—but looking serene.

Hough has been on a personal journey of revealing her true self, having come out six months ago in an interview with Women's Health that she is "not straight." The country singer, actor and professional dancer—who is married to professional hockey player Brooks Laich—says she's only recently been able to be forthcoming about her sexuality.

As for her husband, Laich is currently claiming to be on a journey exploring his own feelings about sexuality in hopes of learning more about himself and his wife, as well.