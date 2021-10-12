Jimmie Allen came ready for Disney Night during week four of Dancing With the Stars, which was a night full of fun, nostalgic costumes and honor to the Disney classics. Allen and his partner, Emma Slater, commemorated the evening by dancing the Paso Doble to “I’ll Make a Man Out of You" on Monday night (Oct. 11).

Once again, Allen proved how quickly adaptable he can be to different variations of dance styles. After his strong performance, the singer would take home a 30/40. The Paso Doble is playful and full of fierce movements.

Being a singer, there was something specific about this performance that Allen kept drafting to. If you watched closely, you know the singer couldn’t help but lip-synch the whole thing. Honestly, it's impressive he knows all the words...but that might have to go at some point if the judges catch on.

This isn’t a normal week for the franchise. Monday night’s episode challenged the couples to perform two dances: One celebrating Disney Heroes, and the other called the Mickey Dance Challenge.

Allen and Slater ultimately scored two extra bonus points from the challenge and raised their score to 32/40. Those additional points and the fact that no one would be eliminated from Monday’s episode were major moments to celebrate.

This week viewers are treated to not only one night, but two. Yep — the show, having just honored the Disney heroes, will be paying tribute to the Disney villains on Tuesday night (Oct. 12). So Allen will have to wait to see his ultimate fate.

