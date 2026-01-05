Dancing With The Stars’ pros Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert welcomed their first child into the world on Dec. 29!

The couple shared the happy news with a black-and-white photo showing the new parents’ hands gently cupping their baby daughter’s feet.

“Everley Capri Hough,” Hough wrote on Instagram. “Every step of our lives has led us to you. Our hearts have been cracked wide open, and our world is forever changed.”

Hough’s sister Julianne was one of many to comment on the post, writing, “Welcome to the world, sweet angel Everley.”

Other Dancing With the Stars cast members also showered the couple with well wishes. “Everley,” Jenna Johnson wrote, while Lindsey Arnold added, “Congrats — so happy for you two.”

The professional dancers first shared news of their growing family back in the summer.

“Already so loved,” the black-and-white photo post read.

When did Hough and Herbert Get Married?

Hough and Erbert got married in 2023 in Monterey County, California, after eight years of dating.

Photos from the wedding, shared by People, were breathtaking.

How Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert Overcame a Scary Health Crisis

Shortly after they were married, the couple experienced a devastating setback.

In December 2023, Erbert became disoriented during their Symphony of Dance tour and was rushed to a hospital in Washington, D.C. after a blood vessel in her brain burst, causing a cranial hematoma. Due to the the bleeding and pressure on her brain, doctors performed an emergency craniectomy, a life-saving surgery where part of her skull was temporarily removed to relieve that pressure.

According to Good Morning America, doctors warned that Erbert might never return to dancing or regain the same abilities. However, she worked tirelessly through recovery and ultimately made a triumphant return to the dance floor on Dancing With the Stars.

