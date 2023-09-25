9 Country Stars Who Married or Dated Pro Athletes

The connection between sports and country music is stronger than some may realize, and these country singers and their significant others are proof.

Most of the nine couples pictured below are also proof that sports and country music is not always a match made for life. In fact, there are more divorces than long-lasting unions.

Carrie Underwood is an obvious inclusion on this list — she and Mike Fisher are one of the genre's most popular couples — as are Jessie James Decker and husband Eric Decker, whose romance was chronicled on their E! reality series, Eric and Jessie: Game On!

Jana Kramer married a professional football player. Kimberly Perry married a pro baseball player. You'll find Nashville star Hayden Panettiere on the list with fiancé Wladimir Klitschko, along with Julianne Hough and hockey player Brooks Laich.

From a beloved NHL star to a world champion boxer, the ladies of country music have certainly found themselves some able sportsmen to call their husbands.

