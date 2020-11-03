Julianne Hough Files for Divorce From Brooks Laich

Julianne Hough has reportedly filed for divorce from her estranged husband, Brooks Laich, five months after the couple separated. The Blast reports that Hough filed for divorce in Los Angeles County Court on Monday (Nov. 2).

The Dancing With the Stars alum, actor and country singer and her former NHL hockey player husband married in July of 2017 in an outdoor ceremony near Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, in front of 200 friends and family. They announced their separation in May of 2020 after spending their coronavirus (COVID-19) quarantine apart from each other, with Laich in isolation in Idaho and Hough in Los Angeles.

“We have lovingly and carefully taken the time we have needed to arrive at our decision to separate," they said in a statement to People. "We share an abundance of love and respect for one another and will continue to lead with our hearts from that place. We kindly request your compassion and respect for our privacy moving forward."

Hough's divorce filing comes after the couple tried and failed to work things out, a source tells People.

"They were trying to work on things but Julianne realized she’s happier having her freedom," that source states. "Brooks tried to give it to her but he also hit his limit."

Hough has made news more than once over the course of the last year-plus, including an interview with Women's Health in August of 2019 in which she revealed she's “not straight" — a piece of news that apparently came as a surprise to her husband.

“I [told him], ‘You know I’m not straight, right?’ And he was like, ‘I’m sorry, what?’" she told the publication.

In January of 2020, she underwent an energy treatment at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, and a video showed Hough writhing and crying out as if being freed from evil spirits.