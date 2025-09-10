Julianne + Derek Hough’s Rise to Fame Strained Their Family — Now They’re Rebuilding

Sibling rivalry is real — and fame can make it worse, especially when only a few share in the spotlight.

Julianne and Derek Hough have long been seen as Hollywood’s golden siblings.

But behind the scenes is a family story that’s far more complicated, shaped by unspoken feelings, missed opportunities, and the emotional toll of success.

Julianne recently lifted the veil on how their rise to stardom quietly strained their bond with their three older sisters — and why they’re finally facing it head-on.

'It Hurt, But At Least We’re Close'

On Tuesday (Sept. 9), in a vulnerable conversation on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, Julianne opened up about the emotional distance between her and her three older sisters — Sharee, 48, Marabeth, 44, and Katherine, 43.

Though all five Hough siblings shared a passion for dancing, singing, and acting in their youth, only Julianne and Derek made it big.

That divergence, the Dancing With the Stars host revealed, created a quiet sadness that lingered for years.

“There’s no jealousy, but there is a sadness that maybe there wasn’t an opportunity for them to experience it,” she admitted. “We had an opportunity that they didn’t have. And it’s hard.”

She added that the emotional disconnect only grew as their fame did.

“We never wanted to share because we were afraid to hurt someone’s feelings,” the Safe Haven star said. “But that just grew us further and further apart.”

The Cost of Stardom

Julianne’s sisters each had dreams of their own: one aimed for country music stardom, another acting, and the eldest followed a traditional path, marrying young and raising a large family.

But as Julianne and Derek’s careers skyrocketed, it unintentionally deepened a divide.

“They didn’t feel included,” Julianne confessed. “They were super close as sisters growing up... so I didn’t get to have the closeness of sisters and that bond.”

Despite the distance, they all still share a familial love and deep admiration for one another.

“My third sister [Katherine], for instance — she has three beautiful daughters… I’m in awe of her,” Julianne said. “I’m like, ‘You are such a good, present mom. I admire that so much.’ And she’s like, ‘And I want that.’”

Family Forever

Now, as adults, the Hough siblings are working to heal what time and silence broke.

According to Julianne, they’ve chosen to face the discomfort rather than continue avoiding it.

“It’s been very much like, ‘Alright. If it hurts, it hurts, but at least we’re close,’” she shared. “People are gonna have feelings… but at the same time feel like, ‘Oh.’”

It’s a raw reminder that even in the glow of success, family ties can fray — and that the bravest thing may be choosing to mend them.