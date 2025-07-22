Emmy Russell, who is Loretta Lynn's granddaughter and a former finalist on American Idol, is updating fans on her 7-month-old daughter Taylor's terrifying medical ordeal.

After rushing the baby to the hospital when they noticed her experiencing some possible seizures, Russell and her husband Tyler Ward have gotten a diagnosis.

"We learned yesterday that she has infantile spasms," Ward explains in a video update from the couple.

"Which, after doing research, it's .002 percent of conditions. So, very, very rare."

According to the Child Neurology Foundation, infantile spasms is a form of epilepsy.

The condition, which usually begins under age one, needs to be treated quickly.

It can "permanently harm development," causing complications like developmental problems, autism spectrum disorder and other forms of epilepsy.

Prognosis varies on the root cause, and some infants with the condition will not have any lasting side effects. But even with prompt treatment, many will have continuing health issues.

"Often, treated early, results can be positive. It's about a 50/50 chance, which is crazy," Ward says in the update video.

But he adds that the support the family has received since they first shared Taylor's health news has made a big difference.

Ward says that Taylor seemed "more herself" and didn't experience any spasms the day they were in the hospital, which he and Russell credit largely to all the prayers they've received.

While waiting for an MRI, Russell was able to rock her infant daughter and sing hymns to her — a moment that she later said offered her a lot of peace.

"I feel better after holding her and singing to her and trusting Him," she says in one clip of the video.

"I don't even have words, I'm just really grateful, and I know that Emmy is grateful," Ward tells fans. "This is a process."

Emmy Russell's Difficult Start to Motherhood

Following Taylor’s arrival in late January 2025, Russell and Ward opened up about the difficult childbirth experience she endured.

Ward described her labor and delivery as a “really, really tough situation.”

Read More: 10 Stunning Facts About Loretta Lynn’s Life and Career

Russell suffered from postpartum hemorrhaging and ultimately required a blood transfusion.

She has been candid about the challenges she faced as a new mom while navigating these medical struggles.

The couple announced the birth of their baby girl on February 1.

A Country Legacy

Russell comes from country music royalty. She honored her grandmother, Loretta Lynn, on American Idol with a moving rendition of “Coal Miner’s Daughter.”

Although she later admitted she wasn’t thrilled that the judges — Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, and Lionel Richie — chose the song for her, she ultimately delivered a powerful performance that any grandmother would be proud of.