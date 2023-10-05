Bobby Bones has listed his extraordinary Nashville estate for sale, and pictures show a luxury property that's worth every penny of his ambitious asking price.

The radio personality and musician, who hosts the popular Bobby Bones Show on national radio, is asking $8,750,000 for his 6-bedroom, 10-bathroom, 14,804-square-foot mansion in a very exclusive part of Music City.

That's considerably more than the $3,724,800 Bones paid for the luxury property in June of 2020; according to online property sites, that asking price breaks down to $591 per square foot and a monthly payment of $57,824.

The ultra-private and secure estate is completely fenced, and it features three gated entrances and a full surveillance system. The main floor centers around an open floor plan in which the professional-level kitchen flows freely into the dining and living spaces, with high ceilings and exposed beams accenting the high-end finishes.

All of the bedrooms are en suites with their own attached bathrooms, and the upscale residence also includes a home theater, an office, a home gym and a heated six-car garage. The house sits on 5.11 acres, and the exterior amenities include a "lagoon-style" in-ground pool, a hot tub, an outdoor lounging area and a full sport court. The property also includes a guest house that doubles as a pool house and a renovated barn.

Bones previously listed his upscale condo in downtown Nashville for $2.85 million in 2021. Scroll through the photos below to inside Bobby Bones' spectacular Nashville estate, and keep scrolling to inside his luxurious loft.

PICTURES: See Inside Bobby Bones Stunning $8.7 Million Nashville Estate Bobby Bones has listed his extraordinary Nashville estate for sale, and pictures show a luxury property that's worth every penny of his ambitious asking price. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker