Kenny Chesney Reveals the No. 1 Song of His That He ‘Hated’

When it comes to No. 1 songs in country music, Kenny Chesney, with 32 of them, is certainly no slouch. However, one of those No. 1 songs almost didn't get recorded by the singer because he disliked it so much.

Kenny Chesney Reveals He 'Hated' One of His No. 1 Songs

In a recent interview with the Big D and Bubba morning radio show, Chesney was asked if there was a song of his that he hated that ended up going on to be a huge hit.

The "Take Her Home" singer did not hold back with his answer: "The Good Stuff."

When pressed for more details, Chesney continued, "Hated it. But my record label loved it. And look, I love it now, it was a 7-week No. 1 record."

Chesney went on to detail the exact reason he did not like the song originally, saying, "It felt like it touched on every single thing you could touch on to get someone to like a song."

Once he agreed to record it and release it, "The Good Stuff" singer quickly realized that he was wrong. But in this instance, wrong was a good thing to be.

"Soon after it was released, I went, 'Okay, I give in, this thing's on fire," Chesney admitted. "It was one of the biggest records of my life, so I was obviously wrong."

"The Good Stuff" and "There Goes My Life" are Chesney's biggest hits to date. Both spent a whopping 7 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country Chart.

Chesney continues to sell out stadiums, and he just released a brand-new studio album, Born.

