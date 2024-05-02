Kenny Chesney Reveals the No. 1 Song of His That He &#8216;Hated&#8217;

Kenny Chesney Reveals the No. 1 Song of His That He ‘Hated’

Jason Kempin, Getty Images

When it comes to No. 1 songs in country music, Kenny Chesney, with 32 of them, is certainly no slouch. However, one of those No. 1 songs almost didn't get recorded by the singer because he disliked it so much.

Kenny Chesney Reveals He 'Hated' One of His No. 1 Songs

In a recent interview with the Big D and Bubba morning radio show, Chesney was asked if there was a song of his that he hated that ended up going on to be a huge hit.

The "Take Her Home" singer did not hold back with his answer: "The Good Stuff."

When pressed for more details, Chesney continued, "Hated it. But my record label loved it. And look, I love it now, it was a 7-week No. 1 record."

Chesney went on to detail the exact reason he did not like the song originally, saying, "It felt like it touched on every single thing you could touch on to get someone to like a song."

RELATED: Country Artists Who Apologized for Their Hit Songs

Once he agreed to record it and release it, "The Good Stuff" singer quickly realized that he was wrong. But in this instance, wrong was a good thing to be.

"Soon after it was released, I went, 'Okay, I give in, this thing's on fire," Chesney admitted. "It was one of the biggest records of my life, so I was obviously wrong."

"The Good Stuff" and "There Goes My Life" are Chesney's biggest hits to date. Both spent a whopping 7 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country Chart.

Chesney continues to sell out stadiums, and he just released a brand-new studio album, Born.

Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 130 country radio stations nationwide, every night from 7PM to midnight. He plays the best new country music and interviews today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Morgan Wallen, Kenny Chesney, Miranda Lambert, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton, Lady A, + more! 

54 Photos of Kenny Chesney Young

Gallery Credit: Evan Paul

PICTURES: See Inside Kenny Chesney's Spectacular $11.5 Million Tennessee Estate

Kenny Chesney has sold his 4-bedroom, 9-bathroom, 12,599-square-foot hilltop estate in Tennessee for $11.5 million, and pictures show an opulent Mediterranean villa that is lavish even by the standards of other celebrity mansions.

Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker

PICTURES: See Inside Kenny Rogers' Staggering California Estate

Kenny Rogers developed a taste for fine living early in his success. His ultra-lavish mansion in Bel Air, Calif., an estate called Lionsgate, was opulent even by celebrity standards. The 11-bedroom, 17-bathroom home totals 23,988 square feet of space, and it sits on 1.63 acres of some of the most expensive real estate in California.

The lavish interior includes a master suite that encompasses more than 3,000 square feet, three separate living rooms, seven fireplaces, a billiards room, a formal study, a private 12-seat theater with leather seats, a climate-controlled wine room that opens onto a saltwater pool, three steam showers and a large dry sauna. The property also features an outdoor glass elevator that leads to a large ballroom party space with an attached guest suite and a professional-sized gym.

The exterior of the house is just as lavish, including an outdoor living area with heated floors and a fully equipped bar, a tennis court with stadium lighting and a viewing area, a hot tub and extensive landscaping. Realtor.com calls Lionsgate the "most prestigious luxury estate" in Bel Air, boasting "possibly the best views in Los Angeles."

According to Business Insider, Rogers purchased the estate in the 1970s, and he added the lions to the gate and christened the home Lionsgate. He sold it in 1983 for $5.8 million, according to Variety, and the property most recently sold in 2015 for a staggering $46.25 million.

Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker

Filed Under: Kenny Chesney
Categories: Country Music News

More From Taste of Country