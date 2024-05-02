Believe it or not, Cher might have been Mrs. Elvis Presley, but she turned down a romantic date with the singer decades ago.

The veteran singer stopped by The Jennifer Hudson Show on Wednesday (May 1) and admitted she was too nervous to date someone of his stature. Although she didn't reveal when he asked her out, she did explain that her shyness kept her from dating the King of Rock & Roll.

“It was because I was nervous, and I knew of the people around him, and it wasn’t that they were bad people, it's just that I was kind of nervous of his reputation,” she explains.

“I’m really shy when I’m not working and kind of shy around men,” she adds. “And the reason I go out with young men is because men my age or older — well, now they’re all dead — but before they just never, they were always terrified to approach me and younger men were the only ones that...”

“They’re bold,” Hudson chimed in.

Cher agreed, saying, “Yeah, raised by women like me!"

Did Elvis Presley Ask Out Cher?

Previously, Cher confessed that she had always been a fan of Presley. It would have been the dream of many fans to be able to date the heartthrob, but for the "Believe" singer, the offer was overwhelming.

READ MORE: Dolly Parton Shares Why She Turned Down Elvis Presley

"When I was 10 years old, my mom took me to the Pan Pacific to see Elvis. I really loved him," Cher revealed on The Kelly Clarkson Show. "And then when I got older — not this old — but older, he invited me to Las Vegas.

"One of his people called and said, ‘Would you like to come up for the weekend?’ And I was so terrified that I couldn't do it."

Cher, 77, is currently dating 38-year-old music executive Alexander Edwards. Presley died of a heart attack on Aug. 16, 1977, in his home at Graceland. He was 42.

Rarely Seen Pictures of Elvis With Lisa Marie Presley Lisa Marie Presley was nine years old when her father Elvis Presley died in 1977. This gallery of rarely seen family pictures shows how fond the rock n' roll legend was of his little girl.

On Jan. 12, 54-year-old Lisa Marie Presley died after going into cardiac arrest. Like her father, she leaves behind a young family.