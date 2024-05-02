Lisa Marie Presley’s Daughter, Riley Keough, Selling Historic $1.6 Million Home — See Inside! [Pictures]
Lisa Marie Presley's daughter, actor Riley Keough, is selling her historic cottage in Los Angeles, and pictures show a home that's both charming and luxurious.
The 34-year-old star of Daisy Jones & the Six has listed her 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom, 1,191-square-foot cottage in Atwater Village for just under $1.6 million, and while the residence is considerably smaller than the typical staggering celebrity home, it offers every amenity.
The house sits on a 4,797-squre-foot lot behind hedges that ensure privacy. The private entry leads to a stone courtyard that "exudes the timeless elegance of 1920s architecture," according to the listing from Todd Bachenheimer and Sherri Rogers at Compass Realty.
Originally built in 1927, the Tudor-style residence also includes:
- A large living room with a coved ceiling, picture windows and bench seats overlooking the front garden.
- A formal dining area.
- A fully modern kitchen.
- A primary suite with dual closets, French doors and a master bathroom with a spa tub.
- A renovated attic with alcove seating and a daybed.
- Multiple outdoor spaces with mature fruit trees and well-groomed landscaping.
- A detached infrared sauna.
Keough purchased the house for $1,332,000 in February of 2018, according to online property records. The current asking price of $1,595,000 breaks down to $1,339 per square foot and a monthly payment of $11,084.
Scroll through the pictures below to see inside Riley Keough's historic Tudor home, and keep scrolling to see inside houses belonging to her grandfather, Elvis Presley, her grandmother, Priscilla Presley and her late mother, Lisa Marie Presley:
