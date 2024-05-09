See Inside Lisa Marie Presley’s $2.6 Million California Mansion Where Her Son Died [Pictures]
Lisa Marie Presley sure lived the good life in her luxurious California home. The daughter of Elvis Presley owned a lavish mansion in Calabasas, and pictures show a mix of upscale and cozy.
Presley purchased her 5-bedroom, 3-bathroom, 3,582-square-foot home in Calabasas for $1.8 million in March of 2020, according to property records.
Highlights of the Mediterranean-style residence include a cozy living room with a fireplace, built-in bookshelves and glass doors that step directly in the backyard.
There's also an eat-in kitchen with a cooktop island, double ovens and a pantry, as well as a formal dining room, a lavish, spa-like master bathroom and a pool and spa area outdoors.
READ MORE: See Inside Country Stars' Most Expensive Homes
Presley's son, Benjamin Keough, died by suicide in the house in Calabasas in July of 2020 at the age of 27. Presley sold the house for $1,995,000 in December of 2020 and later moved to a much larger and more luxurious rental property in Calabasas, which is where she was living at the time of her death in January of 2023.
Presley suffered a full cardiac arrest that was caused by a small bowel obstruction, according to the medical examiner.
Online property sites estimate her former home's current value at $2,590,833.
Presley also previously owned a waterfront estate in Florida. Both the California rental property and the Florida mansion have sold since her death.
Scroll through the pictures below to see inside Lisa Marie Presley's former California mansion, and keep scrolling to see inside more of her spectacular homes, as well as homes belong to her mother, Priscilla, and her surviving daughter, Riley Keough.
