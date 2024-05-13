Lisa Marie Presley was the closest thing we have to American royalty, and she had the high-end taste in real estate to go along with it. Elvis Presley's daughter lived in several stunning properties in various parts of the U.S., and she lived in high style.

Presley was Elvis Presley's only child with his wife, Priscilla, and she inherited his estate as an adult.

She owned a spectacular oceanfront home in Florida that she later sold to Cheers star Kirstie Alley, who was a fellow Scientologist; the lavish home's close proximity to Scientology's headquarters in Clearwater was one reason both women owned the property at various times.

Presley was living in the Los Angeles area at the time of her unexpected death in 2023, at the age of 54. She had lived in a luxurious and cozy home in Calabasas until her son, Benjamin, died by suicide in the house in July of 2020, then moved to another, larger rental property nearby, where she suffered a cardiac arrest in January of 2023 that led to her death.

Scroll through the pictures below to see inside Lisa Marie Presley's lavish real estate holdings, and keep scrolling to see inside homes that belonged to her mother, Priscilla Presley and her daughter, Riley Keough.

