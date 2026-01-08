Just when you think you have heard everything that there is to hear about the late king of rock & roll Elvis Presley, new facts seem to pop up about the once mysterious musician.

Let's take a deep-dive into some of the lesser-known facts about Presley that might even surprise some super fans of the king.

Elvis Presley Was Secretly a Karate Black Belt

Presley trained in karate for years and actually held a black belt!

Keystone/Getty Images Keystone/Getty Images loading...

Most fans only knew him for his stage moves. Some might argue, after learning this fact, that karate moves helped inspire some of his famous hip gyrations.

Elvis Presley Collected Many Weird Things

The "Blue Suede Shoes" singer loved collecting stacks of old comic books, antique guns, and even medieval armor, often filling rooms at Graceland with them. As a matter of fact, if you take the tour of Graceland, which I have 8 times, you can see some of his gun collection on display.

Mario Tama, Getty Images Mario Tama, Getty Images loading...

Elvis Presley Rented Homes Using Fake Names

To avoid paparazzi, Presley sometimes rented fake houses or stayed in hotel suites under false names.

Elvis Presley Weird Facts Liaison/Getty loading...

The staying at hotels under a fake name was a big thing back then, but it was less common to be able to rent a home under a false pretense -- unless you're Elvis.

Elvis Presley Had Secret Romances With Hollywood Starlets

Presley had a well-known but secretive romance with actress Ann-Margret during the filming of Viva Las Vegas. People speculated, but didn't know the truth until years later.

Keystone/Getty Images Keystone/Getty Images loading...

Elvis Presley Was a Walking Fire Hazard on Stage

Presley's signature jumpsuits could catch fire or burn him under intense stage lights, but he still performed full shows and disregarded his own safety and that of the crowd as well.

Get our free mobile app

Elvis Presley's "Blue-Suede Shoes" Story Wasn't What it Seemed

Presley didn't write one of his iconic songs, "Blue Suede Shoes", that was written by Carl Perkins, but in early interviews, Presley sometimes misled fans into thinking it was indeed him that wrote it.

Elvis Presley Weird Facts Liason/Getty Images loading...

Read More: Luke Combs' CMA Watch Was a Gift to Elvis From Johnny Cash [Pics]

Elvis Presley Had His Own Pet Chimpanzee

Presley owned a chimp named Scatter, who once reportedly once tried to attack his girlfriend.

Elvis Presley Weird Facts NBC Television/Getty Images loading...

He was an animal lover who incorporated pets into other parts of his life, too, like performing his hit "Hound Dog" to an actual Bassett hound on The Steve Allen Show in 1956.

Elvis Presley Was Very Superstitious

Presley had many odd pre-show rituals, like touching all the stage lights or knocking on the microphone stand for good luck.

Hulton Archive/Getty Images Hulton Archive/Getty Images loading...

Elvis Presley Practiced His Stage Entrance Alone at Home

Presley would rehearse how he walked onto stage by himself, at home, sometimes in the middle of the night. He would always be fine-tuning the timing, posture, and first look to the crowd.

Elvis Presley Loved Gifting Things to Strangers

Presley would frequently give away his flashy Cadillacs to fans, friends, or even strangers, sometimes without warning, just to see their reaction.

Keystone/Getty Images Keystone/Getty Images loading...

Take a deeper dive into Elvis Presley fandom by looking into his $5.65 million Honeymoon Hideaway.

PICTURES: See Inside Elvis Presley's Spectacular $5.65 Million Honeymoon Hideaway The 4-bedroom, 5-bathroom, 4,695-square-foot Palm Springs hideaway where Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley spent their honeymoon has sold for $5.65 million. Designed by renowned architect William Krisel, the lavish, futuristic estate earned the distinction of the "House of Tomorrow" from Look Magazine in 1962. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker