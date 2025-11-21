If you overlooked which watch Luke Combs wore to the 59th CMA Awards on Wednesday night (Nov. 19), you aren't alone, but we are here to tell you that it was a national treasure.

While everyone was busy looking at what all of the country artists and celebrities were wearing on the red carpet, Combs slipped one by all of us by wearing a watch from 1969.

Not just any old watch, either — this was an Omega watch that was gifted to Elvis Presley from Johnny Cash in 1969.

The watch was given to Presley on his birthday and has engraving on the back that reads, "To E From J Jan. 8 1969."

A watch writer, horological researcher and expert watch spotter, known on Instagram as @niccoloy, is the one who spotted the gem, which Combs apparently purchased at a recent auction in July.

In the comment section, @niccoloy says Combs allegedly spent around $103,000 on the watch at the auction.

This is no doubt the flex of all flexes by Combs, as a lot of country artists are into the watch collecting game, but none likely have a watch quite like this one in their stash.

It's no secret that the "Even Though I'm Leaving" singer is a watch aficionado; he has mentioned this to me several times in interviews.

Not only that, but Combs has even done a watch swap with Luke Bryan in the past. The two brought a select few of their watches and laid them out for one another to propose an even trade for whichever ones they liked.

