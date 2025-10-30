Priscilla Presley was a guest on CBS Sunday Morning recently where she revealed what it was truly like to raise Elvis Presley's daughter as a single mother following their divorce in 1973, when Lisa was 5 years old.

Priscilla chuckled as she said "my daughter was not easy; she knew she was Elvis Presley's daughter and used it."

Priscilla also went into detail about how she handled that aspect of trying to wrangle Lisa Marie. "I said to Lisa, 'You can't be telling people that you're Elvis' daughter' ... mind you she's only 6 or 7 years old," she shared

Apparently Lisa Marie had been telling the kids she hung out with because she feared their parents would think they were too young to know who her dad was.

Get our free mobile app

"She goes, 'Why not? Its true.' I go, 'You have a great personality, you're fun to be with, I don't think you need to use him, ya know?'" Priscilla continued.

Priscilla explained that while she didn't want Lisa Marie to forgo the feeling of being special because her daddy was a global superstar, she also didn't want that to be her main existence in life, and that balancing act was tough for a single mom raising Elvis' daughter: "I didn't want to take anything from her."

"I just said, 'You know Lisa, let other people find out for themselves that you're his daughter. I just don't want them to think you're bragging,'" she added.

Priscilla's new book, Softly, As I Leave You: Life After Elvis, is out now.

How Old Was Elvis Presley When He Died?

Elvis Presley was only 42 when he died in 1977.

How Old Was Lisa Marie Presley When Elvis Died?

Lisa Marie Presley was only 9 years old when her father Elvis Presley died.

PICTURES: See Inside Elvis Presley's Spectacular $5.65 Million Honeymoon Hideaway The 4-bedroom, 5-bathroom, 4,695-square-foot Palm Springs hideaway where Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley spent their honeymoon has sold for $5.65 million. Designed by renowned architect William Krisel, the lavish, futuristic estate earned the distinction of the "House of Tomorrow" from Look Magazine in 1962. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker