Riley Keough’s name has been unexpectedly pulled into a peculiar legal complaint involving her family — and an eyebrow-raising, unverified claim about John Travolta and his late wife, Kelly Preston.

According to TMZ, Keough — the daughter of Lisa Marie Presley and Danny Keough — is alleged in court documents to have once donated eggs that were later used by Travolta and Preston to conceive their now 15-year-old son, Benjamin.

Where the Claim Comes From

The claim does not originate from Keough or Travolta. Instead, it appears in an amended lawsuit filed by two of Priscilla Presley’s former business associates — Brigitte Kruse and Kevin Fialko — against Priscilla’s son, Navarone Garcia.

In that filing, the plaintiffs allege that following Lisa Marie’s death in January 2023, her ex-husband Michael Lockwood made a series of claims about internal family matters.

Among them was the assertion that Travolta and Preston had once considered using Lisa Marie’s eggs — and that Keough ultimately donated hers instead.

What the Filing Alleges

The documents further claim that Keough was given a modest payment and an older Jaguar vehicle in exchange for the donation.

However, the filing does not provide any proof to support the claim, and none of the individuals named — including Keough, Travolta, or their legal representatives — have commented publicly or confirmed any such arrangement.

According to E! News, Priscilla slammed the paternity claim, calling it "shameful," and it will be "addressed in court."

The Bigger Picture

The claim is part of a broader legal dispute centered on alleged financial and estate-related tensions within the Presley family.

According to the lawsuit, the information was brought up as part of negotiations aimed at securing a settlement for Lockwood and his daughters.

Travolta, 71, and Preston, who passed away in 2020, had three children together: Jett (who died in 2009), Ella Bleu, and Benjamin, born in 2010.