Priscilla Presley faces shocking new allegations that she placed financial stress on Elvis Presley during the latter months of his life.

According to People, the accusations were made in an amended complaint filed Friday (Sept. 5) in Los Angeles Superior Court by her former business partners, Brigitte Kruse and Kevin Fialko.

Priscilla strongly refutes the allegations, describing them as “absurd and despicable” through her lawyer.

The Allegations Against Priscilla Presley

Court papers allege Priscilla “knew she was entitled to inherit nothing from Elvis” after their 1973 divorce but still “enriched herself and extorted millions of dollars” from the late star.

The lawsuit claims she filed a lien against Graceland on April 29, 1977, for $494,024.49 — just months before Elvis died on Aug. 16, 1977, from a heart attack and complications related to drugs.

“Priscilla unduly influenced Elvis and pushed him to his death,” the amended complaint claims.

The filing further alleges that Priscilla continued to profit from the Presley name after his death to support her lifestyle, including a $13 million demand in 2005.

Priscilla Presley’s Denial

Priscilla’s lawyer, Marty D. Singer, issued a strong rebuttal in a statement to People.

“Priscilla wasn't involved in the assassination of JFK, she didn't cover up Area 51, she didn't fake the moon landing, and she's not actually hoarding Bigfoot in a cabin in Canada. Remove the tinfoil hat and enter reality,” Singer said.

He stated that the real case concerns Presley’s claims that Kruse engaged in elder abuse and fraud.

“Ms. Kruse's allegations are ridiculous and repulsive but not surprising," Singer added. "Ms. Presley looks forward to holding Ms. Kruse and those surrounding her accountable for their illegal acts.”

Response From Kruse and Fialko’s Attorneys

Jordan Matthews of Holtz Matthews LLP, representing Kruse and Fialko, dismissed Presley’s defense.

“Apparently, Ms. Presley’s defense is to spout nonsense hyperbolic verbiage that is devoid of content. The documents are in black and white and speak for themselves,” he said.

Matthews added, “To our knowledge, Ms. Presley has provided not a shred of proof in defense of salacious accusations, and we will hold her accountable for her reckless behavior.”

The amended complaint is the latest chapter in a messy legal battle.

Kruse and Fialko first sued Presley in August, alleging she conspired to defraud them and ignored her daughter Lisa Marie Presley’s health concerns shortly before her 2023 death — allegations Priscilla has denied.

Priscilla + Elvis

Elvis and Priscilla Presley first met in 1959 in Germany. They married in 1967, welcomed their daughter Lisa Marie in 1968, and divorced in 1973.

Priscilla, who has been a public steward of Elvis’s legacy for decades, now finds herself at the center of an intensifying legal dispute.