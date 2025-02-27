A Missouri woman named Lisa Jeanine Findley pleaded guilty to the federal charge of mail fraud, after being charged with trying to defraud Elvis Presley's family out of his legendary Graceland mansion.

Findley — who goes by several aliases — entered the plea in court on Tuesday (Feb. 25), according to CNN. She was first arrested in 2024.

The plot started after Findley falsely claimed that Lisa Marie Presley — the singer's daughter — had taken out a $3.8 million loan in 2018 and put Graceland up as collateral, but never repaid the money before her death in January 2023.

She demanded a $2.85 million settlement from the Presley family, saying she would sell Graceland at auction if they did not pay.

Read More: Alleged Fraudster Charged With Trying to 'Steal' Graceland, Extort Elvis' Family

CNN reports that Findley pretended to be three different people associated with the lender, produced phony loan documents and published a foreclosure notice for Graceland in a Memphis newspaper in May 2024.

Lisa Marie Presley's daughter, Riley Keough — who gained ownership of the property after her mother's death — went to court, alleging that the signatures on the documents were forged and that the loan company itself was fraudulent, "created for the purpose of defrauding."

A Tennessee judge sided with Keough and stopped the sale of Graceland that same month. Days later, the scammers admitted to the plot, but who exactly was behind it remained a mystery as the then-unknown Findley attempted to pin the crime on Nigerian identity thieves.

Read More: Here's the Historic Home Riley Keough Really IS Selling

In June, NBC reported on Findley's connections to the quickly unraveling scheme, describing her as "a grandmother in Branson, Missouri, a con woman with a decades-long rap sheet of romance scams, forged checks and bank fraud totaling hundreds of thousands of dollars, for which she did time in state and federal prison."

Findley will be sentenced on June 19, according to CNN. A conviction for her crime could carry up to 20 years in prison, but under her plea deal, she is expected to receive a much lighter sentence.