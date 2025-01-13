Lisa Marie Presley’s Daughters Harper, Finley Honor Mom Two Years After Her Death

It's been two years since the tragic death of Lisa Marie Presley on Jan. 12, 2023. Among those marking the anniversary of her passing are her two youngest daughters, Harper Vivienne Ann Lockwood and Finley Aaron Love Lockwood.

The twins — who rarely post on social media — each took to Instagram to share special memories with their mother. Their older half sister Riley Keough re-shared their photos in her own Instagram Stories for more fans to see.

Harper Lockwood Marks Two Years Since Mother Lisa Marie Presley's Death

Harper shared a photo of Presley sitting cross-legged holding her twin daughters in her lap. It's hard to see much of their faces, but you can see a smile on Presley's face as she holds them in a close embrace.

"I can't believe it's been 2 years," Harper writes on the photo. "I miss you and love you so much mama."

Finley Lockwood Remembers Mom Lisa Marie Presley

Finley also shared a photo of the three of them. In her post, one of the girls is laying on a changing table, while the other is being held by Presley. Their mother holds tight to the baby in her arms, while placing her hand lovingly on the other. She wears an excited smile on her face.

"2 years," Finley writes with a heart emoji. "I love you always."

How Did Lisa Marie Presley Die?

Elvis Presley's only child, Lisa Marie, suffered a possible cardiac arrest and was hospitalized on Jan. 12, 2023. She died as a result of complications from a bariatric surgery she underwent years prior. She was 54 years old.