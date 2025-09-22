Elvis has left the building.

Despite decades of conspiracy theories suggesting otherwise, Priscilla Presley isn’t buying into any speculation about Elvis Presley’s death. In a recent interview with People magazine for their September cover story, the King of Rock and Roll’s ex-wife set the record straight.

To put it simply: Elvis Presley did, in fact, die on Aug. 16, 1977.

"There's been so much that's untruthful out there," Priscilla tells the publication. "Things like Elvis is still alive and hidden somewhere."

"I wish he was still alive," she adds.

Elvis Presley (1935 - 1977) cutting the six-tier wedding cake with his bride Priscilla Beaulieu at the Aladdin Hotel, Las Vegas. Keystone, Getty Images loading...

How Did Elvis Presley Die?

Presley was just 42 years old when he passed away in Memphis, Tenn. He was not in great health prior to being found on the floor of his master bathroom by his fiance at the time, Ginger Alden. Unconscious, he was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The toxicology report found opiates in this system; Dilaudid, Percodan, Demerol, codeine and Quaaludes. Presley had been receiving many prescriptions for months leading up to his death. Reports also showed that the hip-shaking musician had been suffering from diabetes, glaucoma and chronic constipation.

How Long Were Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley Married?

Elvis and Priscilla’s love story began in 1959, when they met while he was stationed in Germany with the U.S. Army. At the time, Priscilla was just 14, living there with her mother and stepfather, while Elvis was 24.

In 1963, Priscilla moved to Memphis to be with the singer. They married in 1967 and soon welcomed their daughter, Lisa Marie Presley. Their marriage, however, lasted only five years before they divorced in 1973.

Who Are Elvis Presley's Children?

Lisa Marie remained Presley’s only child. She passed away on Jan. 12, 2023, from cardiac arrest caused by a small bowel obstruction. Two types of pain management opioids were also found in her system at the time.

Lisa Marie left behind her four children: Riley Keough, Benjamin Keough, Harper Vivienne Ann Lockwood and Finley Aaron Love Lockwood.