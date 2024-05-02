Faith Hill Salutes Tim McGraw’s Quick-Draw Skills in Hilarious Birthday Tribute
Tim McGraw proved he has maintained the gun skills he learned while shooting the series 1883. The country singer turned 57 on May 1 and his wife Faith Hill shared a very James Dutton-esque video to celebrate his big day.
In the video, McGraw is seen engaged in a dart gun war with some of his crew members on the Standing Room Only Tour. He lurks in the halls and hides behind doors with his dart gun at the ready. He even takes part in a classic duel, which really gives him a chance to show off his quick-draw skills.
"To Tim's fans," she writes in the caption. "A rare glimpse into the life of a grown man living his inner young boy. I thought you would love this. I laughed so hard when I saw it. Tim’s team put this together and allowed me to use it...the perks of being Mrs. McGraw!!!!!!"
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill in 1883
McGraw and Hill were cast as husband and wife James and Margaret Dutton in the Yellowstone prequel series, 1883. The story follows the family as they make their way out West to establish what will eventually become the iconic Yellowstone ranch.
It was the first spinoff series from the popular Paramount show and ran for two seasons. It was also the first time the husband and wife duo worked onscreen together. 1883 proved to be such a hit that Sheridan created a second prequel series, 1923, starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren. More extensions of the show are reportedly in the works.