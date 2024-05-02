Tim McGraw proved he has maintained the gun skills he learned while shooting the series 1883. The country singer turned 57 on May 1 and his wife Faith Hill shared a very James Dutton-esque video to celebrate his big day.

In the video, McGraw is seen engaged in a dart gun war with some of his crew members on the Standing Room Only Tour. He lurks in the halls and hides behind doors with his dart gun at the ready. He even takes part in a classic duel, which really gives him a chance to show off his quick-draw skills.

"To Tim's fans," she writes in the caption. "A rare glimpse into the life of a grown man living his inner young boy. I thought you would love this. I laughed so hard when I saw it. Tim’s team put this together and allowed me to use it...the perks of being Mrs. McGraw!!!!!!"

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill in 1883

McGraw and Hill were cast as husband and wife James and Margaret Dutton in the Yellowstone prequel series, 1883. The story follows the family as they make their way out West to establish what will eventually become the iconic Yellowstone ranch.

It was the first spinoff series from the popular Paramount show and ran for two seasons. It was also the first time the husband and wife duo worked onscreen together. 1883 proved to be such a hit that Sheridan created a second prequel series, 1923, starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren. More extensions of the show are reportedly in the works.

It's Their Love! See the Cutest Photos of Tim McGraw & Faith Hill Tim McGraw and Faith Hill have one of the longest running relationships in Nashville. After tying the knot in 1996, the couple are fast-approaching their 30th wedding anniversary and, if these photos are any indication, their love has only grown over the years.

The country superstars have been constant supporters of each other's music careers. McGraw and Hill also linked up for a duets album, The Rest of Our Life, and toured together on several versions of the Soul2Soul Tour.

The love shared between these two has spilled over into their daughters' lives. The family of five appear to be very close and regularly gather for meals and family get-togethers. After raising their three daughters, McGraw and Hill are now enjoying life as empty-nesters.

Here are the cutest photos of Tim McGraw and Faith Hill.

See Pictures From the '1883' World Premiere in Las Vegas The stars of 1883 walk the red carpet and socialize during before and after the world premiere of the series at the Wynn Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. See pictures of Tim McGraw Faith Hill , Sam Elliott, Billy Bob Thornton, Isabela May and more.