Tim McGraw Will Star in a New Netflix Drama

Tim McGraw is set to star in a second drama that involves cowboys, dirt and danger.

The singer and actor has just been confirmed for a bull rider drama on Netflix.

McGraw's most recent acting role was as James Dutton in the Yellowstone prequel 1883.

Wife Faith Hill and Sam Elliott co-starred in the Taylor Sheridan-created Paramount+ series.

This new series is a product of McGraw's entertainment company, Down Home. It launched in spring 2023.

Related: Look Back at 29 Photos of Tim McGraw Young

Details are scarce, but several media outlets share that McGraw will star as a world champion bull rider. He faces a:

"life-or-death crossroads when confronted by the arrival of a fearless young rider whose existence challenges his ways and unearths secrets that force him to reckon with his past."

The show's name and start date were not revealed at Netflix's upfront presentation to advertisers on Wednesday (May 15). McGraw is one of seven executive producers, alongside three people from Down Home and Skydance Media's David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Matt Thunell. Skydance was announced as Down Home's backer last April.

Tim McGraw's Best Acting Roles:

McGraw's turn as James Dutton in 1883 was his most demanding role. He was mostly praised for his part in bringing the story of Western expansion to life amid threats from rustlers, nature and Native Americans. The show wrapped after one season, with both McGraw and Hill commenting on their grueling schedule during filming.

Prior to 1883, McGraw starred in feature films including The Shack, Tomorrowland and Country Strong (with Gwyneth Paltrow). His role as Sean Tuohy opposite Sandra Bullock in The Blind Side elevated his status in Hollywood. In 2004, he played Charles Billingsley in Friday Night Lights, a Billy Bob Thorton movie based on a Michael Lewis book.

That role was his breakout role. His character was the abusive father to Don Billingsley, played Garrett Hedlund. McGraw had to play an alcoholic four years after he'd acknowledged his own drinking problems and put down the bottle for good.