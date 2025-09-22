Scotty McCreery and his wife, Gabi, are anxiously awaiting the arrival of their second son in November, and their son Avery has a hilarious suggestion for his baby brother’s name: he wants them to name him after a fast-food menu item.

McCreery was a guest on CMT where he tells the hilarious story of how their 2-year-old son is determined to name the baby after his favorite fast-food treat, the Bo-Berry Biscuit from Bojangles.

“Being from the Carolinas, we love our Bojangles,” McCreery said. “And he got locked in on a name: Bo Berry McCreery. That’s what he wants his little brother to be named.”

Bo-Berry Biscuit Bojangles loading...

Little Avery wants his baby brother to be named after a 370 calorie treat that costs $1.60 plus tax.

The "Bottle Rockets" singer continued, "We're trying to tell him [Avery] like buddy, we don't think that's gonna happen, and he's like 'No, I want Bo Berry.'"

"So, yea, we'll see if he's a little disappointed once he finds out the real name, but, it's been fun."

Get our free mobile app

Not taking sides here, but Bo Berry McCreery really does have a nice ring to it. It’s got that country twang, a little rhyme, and — most importantly — it’s what Avery wants. Honestly, the more you think about it, the harder it is to find a reason not to name the baby Bo Berry McCreery.

McCreery is currently on tour with dates booked through 2026 — including a busy run in November. With his second child due that same month, it’s unclear how he’ll make it home for the birth, but fans are eager to see how it all plays out.

How Old is Scotty McCreery?

McCreery is younger than you might expect — he’s only 31 years old, born on Oct. 9, 1993.

Was Scotty McCreery on American Idol?

Yes! McCreery not only competed on the show, he won Season 10 of American Idol. His victory in 2011 launched his country music career and established him as one of the show’s standout success stories.

19 Best Guitarists in Country Music The six-string wizards in our Best Guitarists in Country Music list all have their different ways of using the instrument to touch the hearts and souls of country music fans everywhere. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker