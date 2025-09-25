Scotty McCreery's wife, Gabi, has quietly played a vital role in his career success so far.

McCreery told Taste of Country Nights’ Evan Paul that as soon as a song is finished, Gabi is the first person to hear it. Her reaction often determines whether the rest of the world gets to hear it, too.

The “Damn Strait” singer says that when he finishes a song, it goes “straight to the wife — and she’s so honest.”

McCreery explains that Gabi doesn’t hold back if she doesn’t like something. “She’s honest almost to a fault. She’ll be like, ‘Ooh, not your best work,’” he admits with a laugh.

On the other hand, if Gabi likes what she hears, “she’s like, ‘Oh, this is a vibe.’”

Think about it this way: as a singer-songwriter, you often believe the last thing you recorded is the best thing you’ve ever done. You’re excited about the final version and eager for fans to hear it — but then your wife isn’t impressed.

McCreery, being the gentle, kind-hearted soul that he is, takes his wife’s word as gospel. If she isn’t feeling a song, he’s not likely to go against her intuition — after all, it has guided him well so far in his career. “She’s a great one to run it by,” he says.

The “Five More Minutes” singer says that if his wife loves a song, it then goes to a small group of close friends whose musical opinions he trusts.

If a song passes all of McCreery’s test subjects, that’s when it makes its way onto an album — and possibly even to radio as a single.

And just like that, you know how the musical doughnuts are made in the McCreery household.

As far as life goes in the McCreery household, Gabi just gave birth to their second child, a boy named Oliver, earlier this month.

When Did Scotty McCreery Win American Idol?

Scotty McCreery won Season 10 of American Idol on May 25, 2011.

How Old Was Scotty McCreery When He Won American Idol?

He was just 17 years old when he won American Idol.

