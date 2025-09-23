Scotty McCreery, Wife Gabi Welcome Baby No. 2

Scotty McCreery's baby boy has arrived. The singer's wife Gabi welcomed their second child last week, indicating that both mother and son are doing well.

A carousel of photos of the couple with both of their sons accompanied the announcement on social media.

What is Scotty McCreery's Baby's Name?

"Oliver Cooke McCreery joined our family on September 18th," he shared. It's a name with some significance as Cooke is also Scotty's middle name.

Baby Oliver joins older brother Merrick Avery, born in October 2022. His arrival is a bit of a surprise as the baby wasn't thought to be due until November. However there is nothing in the caption or photos that indicates he came six to eight weeks early.

Scotty and Gabby McCreery announced they were expecting last May with a family photoshoot and their oldest son in a “Big Brother” sweatshirt. At the time they shared the new baby would arrive in the fall, which gives them two autumn babies.

Merrick was also a family name as Gabi’s father is Merrick Dugal III. However the couple call their oldest son by his middle name, Avery.

The couple married in 2018 after dating since high school. The remained together as he started his career and as both attended college. Shortly after she began a career as a nurse while he toured the country.

McCreery is currently on a break from the road. In November, he'll join Dustin Lynch for a fall 2025 tour that lasts until the holidays.