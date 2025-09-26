Scotty McCreery’s Gives First Family Update After Welcoming Baby No. 2

Scotty McCreery and his wife, Gabi, welcomed their second child — a son named Oliver — into this world on Sept. 18, and McCreery just gave his first family update after welcoming baby No. 2.

The "Bottle Rockets" singer was a guest on the Big D & Bubba radio show, where he was asked how he is doing, days after his second son arrived.

McCreery says, "It's been a whirlwind the last few days."

When the former American Idol winner was asked if he has been able to get any sleep after the birth of Oliver, McCreery says "I've told her [Gabi] if you need help, wake me up."

McCreery giggles, though, as he points out that his wife is breastfeeding and he can't really help with that.

"There's only so much that I can do at this point as I'm not equipped to help out, totally," he says.

McCreery seems to have planned his tour around the time that his wife would go into labor. He has a little time off right now before he hits the road hard in November to round out 2025.

Does Scotty McCreery Want More Chidlren?

As far as the McCreery family goes, he was asked if they are done or going to have more children.

He said, "We'll see down the road, ya know? All in God's plan. But right now, we're just trying to catch up on sleep. We've gone from zone defense to man-to-man, so we're all over the house."

Where Does Scotty McCreery Live?

McCreery still lives in his hometown of Garner, N.C.

What Is Scotty McCreery's Net Worth?

Celebrity New Worth clocks McCreery at $4 million.

