The Pioneer Woman star Ree Drummond’s first grandchild is here! Drummond’s daughter, Alex, gave birth to her first child on Wednesday (Dec. 18).

With a series of black-and-white photos, Alex shared that her daughter, Sofia, came a little earlier than planned. However, there was no indication in her post that the little one is anything but healthy!

“At 2:27am our perfect girl made her arrival a couple weeks early, just in time for Christmas,” the new mom writes on Instagram.

The snapshots posted show up-close moments of the new family of three. Several photos were right before Sofia entered the word, displaying the raw emotion felt by the awaiting new parents right before.

Then, fans see the excitement and relief when Sofia was finally in Alex’s arms, husband Mauricio Scott standing close.

“We are so in love and forever changed,” she closes the post. “Thank you Lord.”

Friends, family, and fans were quick to shower the family with well wishes in the comments.

“Welcome to the world Sofia,” one friend writes. “Congrats to the best parents ever.”

The couple first shared the news of their growing family back in June.

“We can’t wait to meet you, little one,” they wrote. “Baby Scott joining the party this winter!”

The Pioneer Woman’s daughter has been taking followers along her journey of waiting for Sofia to arrive.

In October, the couple quickly got to work to get their future daughter’s nursery all ready for her arrival.

Ree Drummond turned to Instagram to post a picture of herself and her husband, Ladd, holding their first grandchild, writing, "Our first baby had her first baby. Thank you Lord, we will never be the same."