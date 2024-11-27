Ree Drummond’s Pregnant Daughter Is Giving This Up Until Baby Comes

The countdown is on until Pioneer Woman star Ree Drummond welcomes her first grandbaby. Her daughter Alex is expecting to welcome her first child — a little girl — in January 2025.

As her due date nears, Alex has given up one very important household duty: Ranch work. She shared the news in an Instagram Stories slide, posting a photo of the very important job she's been assigned to instead.

"Can't do much ranch work at 35 weeks preggo but I can bring donuts to the cowboys," Alex wrote alongside an image of donut boxes stacked in her vehicle's passenger seat.

Instagram Instagram loading...

Forgoing ranch work might not be a big deal to some pregnant ladies, but in the Drummond household, it's a way of life. Alex's father — and Ree's husband — Ladd and his brother Tim co-own a large cattle ranching company called Drummond Land & Cattle Co., which they inherited from their father.

Ranching is a way of life for the new generation of Drummond kids, too. Alex has been involved in ranch work ever since she was a kid, as evidenced by this slide of throwback shots she posted in 2022 to honor her rancher grandpa.

Read More: Ree Drummond + Her Husband Ladd Celebrate 28 Years of Marriage

But at 35 weeks pregnant, it's time for even the most adept rancher to put her feet up. Drummond recently shared a snapshot of Alex doing just that: Resting on a couch with her growing baby bump.

"My beautiful daughter," Drummond writes.

Instagram Instagram loading...

All About Alex Drummond's Baby-to-Be

Alex and her husband Mauricio announced her pregnancy back in June.

Her mother also shared the news on her blog, admitting to some bittersweet excitement about the experience of watching her daughter become a mother herself.

Alex has shared several glimpses into her pregnancy and life as an expecting mom, including a nursery tour and a peek into the "girly baby shower" of her dreams.

She has also shared the name she and Mauricio selected for their little one: Sofia Marie Scott.

The Pioneer Woman family has been bustling with happy news in recent months. Drummond's second daughter, Paige, got engaged just a couple of months after Alex announced her pregnancy.