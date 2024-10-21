Ree Drummond's daughter Alex had the "girly baby shower" of her dreams over the weekend, celebrating the impending arrival of Alex's first baby — and the Pioneer Woman star's first grandchild.

Pastel pinks, delicate floral arrangements and whimsical, child-like details were just a few of the themes of the party, which both Alex and her mom documented on social media.

But the biggest surprise of the day was a name reveal. Much of the decor featured monograms of Alex's baby-to-be's initials, and she revealed that she and her husband Mauricio have chosen a name for their daughter: Sofia Marie Scott.

"Yesterday was everything I could ever dream of celebrating our Sofia Marie," Alex writes in the caption of one Instagram post.

She shared a roundup of photos of herself, as well as group shots featuring party attendees, including her mom: "Praise the Lord for these wonderful women and so many more!"

In a second post, Alex shared some of her favorite details from the party. Each one was lovingly customized for the Drummond family and little Sofia, including pink and white balloons, childhood photos of Alex and Mauricio, sweet toy bundles and pink cowboy boots.

Guests snacked on a cheese spread and petit fours, and drank old-fashioned Dr. Pepper in glass bottles.

"I can't wait for Sofia to see all these memories one day and know how loved and celebrated she was," Alex wrote.

Alex and Mauricio first announced her pregnancy back in June, sharing that they are expecting their first child in January 2025. Drummond also shared the news on her blog, admitting to some bittersweet excitement about the experience of watching her daughter become a mother herself.

After Alex's shower, Drummond also shared a social media post, documenting all the highlights.

"My daughter is having a daughter," she wrote. "Her sister and friends hosted the sweetest baby shower this weekend, and I teared up a few times (in between tea sandwiches and Dr Peppers!) It's all gone by so fast. Doesn't seem possible! I'm so happy for Alex!"

The Pioneer Woman family has been bustling with happy news in recent months. Just a couple of months after Alex announced her pregnancy, Drummond's second daughter, Paige, got engaged.