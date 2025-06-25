Ree Drummond Announces New Series, ‘Drummond Ranch’ — See the Trailer!

The Pioneer Woman star Ree Drummond has announced that she and her husband Ladd are launching a TV series called Drummond Ranch on their newly-created YouTube channel.

She shared the news on social media, explaining that Drummond Ranch will focus more on "ranching/agricultural content" and showcase life around their Oklahoma property.

The Drummond family ranch has been a fixture on her Food Network show, but this new venture will give fans of the family's lifestyle a more in depth look inside the goings-on around the ranch than ever before.

"I play only a supporting role on this show," Drummond explains. "The real stars are the cowboys (and cowgirls!), cattle, horses, weather, markets, ups, downs and everything in between."

The show will star Drummond's rancher husband Ladd, who runs their property. Drummond Ranch also promises a peek into the "behind the scenes" of how the couple hosted their daughter Paige's recent wedding on the ranch.

The official trailer for the Drummond Ranch series begins with Ladd showing a day in the life on the ranch, beginning with his early morning duties of tending to the animals.

"Being a cowboy was without out a doubt what I was going to do," Ladd says in one voiceover clip. "You have a responsibility to do the best job you can, to be the best steward or manager or caretaker of the gifts that you've been given."

It moves on to include some other familiar faces, including Drummond herself — cooking a meal, of course — and shots of Paige, one of the Drummond's five children, as she talks about returning to work on the ranch as an adult.

"I'm the first one out of all the siblings to come back full time. It's a pretty special thing that we have going on out here," Paige reflects. "I mean, not a lot of people really get to see things like this."

The couple's sons Bryce and Todd make appearances in the trailer, as do Ladd's brother Tim and several others.

"You can't grow it on your own," Paige sums up at the end of the trailer. "You need the people around you: In my case, it's my family and all the cowboys who are pretty much family."

In a blog post, Drummond explains that they got the idea for this series because they wanted to show more of the ranch to fans, but haven't been able to include those scenes in her network cooking show as much in recent years.

"So early last year, Ladd and I decided to jump in and tackle it ourselves!" she explains.

"We found a local (to Oklahoma) camera crew, and they came to the ranch over a period of weeks to film the various goings-on," Drummond continues. "They covered so many different things, and we hope this series shows the hard work and business side of cattle ranching. Anyone who watched the kids grow up on my cooking show will see that they're officially all grown up and starting to come back and work more and more."

There's no official word on a premiere date for the episodes of Drummond Ranch, though Drummond says that the series will "start posting soon."