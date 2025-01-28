Ree Drummond Got to Introduce Her Grandbaby to Someone Special

The Pioneer Woman star Ree Drummond recently captured a photo of her granddaughter Sofia meeting someone very special: Her great-grandmother, aka Drummond's mother Gerre Schwert.

"My daughter's grandmother with my daughter's daughter!" Drummond says in sharing the sweet photograph.

In the photo, little Sofia poses at home on a couch with a woman four generations up in the family. With a burp cloth draped over one shoulder and a breastfeeding pillow propped behind the other, Schwert smiles adoringly at the infant.

Sofia is Drummond's first grandchild, and she was born to the star's eldest daughter, Alex. Both Drummond and Alex have shared several glimpses into Sofia's life so far since her birth late last month.

The latest update is a recent photo, despite the fact that there's still a lit Christmas tree in the background of the shot.

"Welcome to parenthood, Alex!" Drummond jokes in the caption.

Who Is Ree Drummond's Mom?

Drummond has periodically shared photos and updates about Schwert, who won American Mothers' National Mother of the Year Award in 2014. She's an Oklahoma native who Drummond says inspired some of her cooking growing up.