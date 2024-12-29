The Pioneer Woman family has been full of exciting baby news over the past couple of weeks, as star Ree Drummond became a first-time grandma when her daughter Alex welcomed her first child.

One week after little Sofia's birth last Wednesday (Dec. 18), Alex shared some video memories of the special day, which began when routine doctor's visit revealed that the little girl should be born a bit sooner than anticipated.

"We just left our doctor's appointment and they told us that we are having a baby tomorrow," Alex says in that clip, filming herself in her spot in the passenger seat of a car being driven by her husband Mauricio.

Next up are clips showing the couple walking into the hospital, followed by another scene of Alex all checked in and resting comfortably in her hospital bed.

Another shot shows the moment that Sofia made her grand arrival, and the proud parents cradling their brand-new bundle of joy. "Tada!" Mauricio says in that clip.

Both Alex and Drummond herself have kept fans posted throughout the pregnancy, including sharing glimpses into her baby shower and a nursery tour.

Of course, Drummond has also shared plenty of details and photos of her newborn granddaughter's life so far on her blog.