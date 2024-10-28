The Pioneer Woman star Ree Drummond is counting down the days until she becomes a first-time grandma.

Her daughter Alex, who is pregnant, and expecting a baby girl, continued her theme of soft, floral and pink-themed festivities for her unborn daughter this week, sharing a sneak peek inside the nursery she and her husband Mauricio put together for their child.

In a social media video, Alex spotlights all the details of the room. From the pale-pink walls adorn with lemon tree designs to the chandelier hanging from the ceiling, her baby-to-be's room is feminine and full of attention to personal details.

At her recent baby shower, which also had a pink theme, Alex debuted her daughter's name, Sofia Marie. Her name and initials are everywhere in the room, too, from the throw pillow that reads "Sofia" to the monogrammed sign hanging from a bookshelf.

In addition to all the usual baby nursery staples like a crib, a glider and blackout curtains, Sofia's nursery also features a portrait of her parents' golden retriever dog, George.

George is a big part of the family's life and has been a big part of Sofia's story so far: He even had a starring role in the baby's gender reveal.

But one of the most striking custom details in the nursery is the custom bible Alex and Mauricio chose for their unborn baby girl. Pink and embellished with Sofia's full name, the special text is also decorated with a large and colorful flower bouquet.

"Makes me teary thinking about the memories that will be made in this room," Alex wrote on social media as she shared her nursery tour.

"We're ready for you, Sofia Marie!" she adds. "(But not really because I still need to organize your closet so maybe don't come just yet.)"

Alex and Mauricio first announced her pregnancy back in June.

They're expecting Sofia, who will be the couple's first child, in January 2025.

The Pioneer Woman family has been bustling with happy news in recent months: Drummond's second daughter, Paige, got engaged in August.