Ransom Canyon has become a smash streaming hit due in no small part to the onscreen chemistry between its two lead stars, Josh Duhamel and Minka Kelly.

As it turns out, that chemistry also carries over into real life.

What Is Ranson Canyon?

Ransom Canyon is a modern-day romantic Western drama set in Texas Hill Country, based on a series of books by Jodi Thomas. It streams on Netflix.

The plot focuses on a rancher named Staten Kirkland (Duhamel) who has suffered devastating personal losses, and his decades-long friendship with a local business owner named Quinn O'Grady (Kelly).

Staten and Quinn have had longstanding romantic feelings for each other, and their relationship turns into a tempestuous on-and-off romance in Season 1.

That action takes place against the backdrop of an energy company's attempt to take over Kirkland's ranch, as well as the town's most prominent businesses, in an effort to exploit Ransom Canyon's resources for financial gain.

Are the Stars of Ransom Canyon in a Relationship in Real Life?

Not romantically. Duhamel was previously married to pop singer Fergie, with whom he has a child. He's been married to model and TV personality Audra Mari since 2022, and they also have a child together.

Kelly has been dating Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds since 2022, and before that, she was linked to Trevor Noah.

Though they've never dated in real life, Duhamel and Kelly clicked "immediately" when they first met after they'd been cast in the show together, she says.

"I remember we got together just to see what our chemistry would be like before we started shooting, and immediately, it was just like butter," Kelly tells People. "I'm like, 'Oh, this guy, we have such an easy exchange.'"

"I felt so safe with him," she adds.

"I remember texting him right afterwards going, 'I'm so excited I get to do this with you. I feel so safe with you.' And that really just continued throughout the series. I just had a really great solid partner through this. And he's so amazing."

Will There Be a Season 2 of Ransom Canyon?

So far, Netflix has neither renewed Ransom Canyon for Season 2, nor announced the show will not return.

But Duhamel appeared very confident about the chances for a second season in an interview with the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, telling host Amanda Hirsch, "I don’t know. I feel like it’s gonna happen."

“It’s been doing well, but you know, it’s about completion," he added. "People, they wanna see how many people are actually watching it and completing it."

The actor also weighed in during an interview with Town & Country, sharing his thoughts on a possible Ransom Canyon Season 2.

“I want it to feel unpredictable, raw, real, and interesting,” he said.

"I don’t know what they have planned," he added. "They’ve been in the writer’s room now for a bit, so we’ll see.”

Ransom Canyon creator and showrunner April Blair has also commented on the possibility of another season, telling Deadline that her team is already “in the room” working on new ideas.