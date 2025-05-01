Will ‘Ransom Canyon’ Get a Season 2? Here’s What the Show’s Creator Says

Ransom Canyon has become a runaway ratings hit since it premiered on Netflix in April, and fans are already clamoring for a second season of the romantic Western. In an interview, the show's creator has weighed in on the likelihood of continuing Ransom Canyon into a new season.

Will There Be a Season 2 of Ransom Canyon?

Netflix has not announced a second season renewal for Ransom Canyon.

However, the show's creator, April Blair, tells Deadline that her team has already been “in the room” working on ideas for another season.

In the interview, she repeatedly refers to plot points she intends to develop in Season 2, which points strongly to the possibility of an imminent Season 2 announcement.

What Is Ransom Canyon?

IMDb describes Ransom Canyon as "a romance-fueled family drama and contemporary Western saga that charts the intersecting lives and loves of three ranching families set against the sweeping tundras and rolling rivers of Texas Hill Country."

The story follows the long friendship between widower Staten Kirkland (Josh Duhamel), who is a wealthy and prominent local rancher, and local dance hall owner Quinn O'Grady (Minka Kelly), a former New York City concert pianist who has returned to her small hometown for reasons we do not know.

Their relationship dates back to high school, and while it borders on romantic at times, and both parties have longstanding feelings for each other, they still remain just friends ... at least, as the show begins.

Kirkland is also fighting off unwanted interest from an energy company that wants to acquire his Double K Ranch.

They are also leaning hard on local business owners, and some of the town's biggest moneyed interests are on their side — including Kirkland's father, Samuel Kirkland, a powerful man who uses his position as a senator to help push through his economic agendas for the town.

Where Can I Watch the Trailer for Ransom Canyon?

Here it is:

Who Stars in Ransom Canyon?

In addition to Duhamel and Kelly, James Brolin, Lizzy Greene, Garrett Wareing, Jack Schumacher and more star in Ransom Canyon.

How Can I Watch Ransom Canyon?

Ransom Canyon is available exclusively via Netflix.

When Did Ransom Canyon Premiere?

Ransom Canyon dropped on April 17, 2025.

How Are the Ratings for Ransom Canyon?

Ransom Canyon was an instant ratings hit, reaching the No. 1 spot on Netflix within days of its release.

The show has hovered around the Top 5 ever since.

When Would Ransom Canyon Season 2 Air?

According to Marie Claire, Ransom Canyon Season 1 filmed from February to June of 2024 and premiered in April of 2025.

If a production schedule of between 14-15 months is the norm, a potential Ransom Canyon Season 2 could premiere as soon as the fall of 2026, provided Netflix announces its renewal soon.