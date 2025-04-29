Will ‘Ransom Canyon’ Get a Season 2? Here’s Everything We Know

Ransom Canyon has become a runaway streaming hit since it debuted on Netflix in April. Will the modern-day Western soap opera get a second season?

What Is Ransom Canyon?

According to IMDb, Ransom Canyon is "a romance-fueled family drama and contemporary Western saga that charts the intersecting lives and loves of three ranching families set against the sweeping tundras and rolling rivers of Texas Hill Country."

The show strikes a balance between drama and romance, following the decades-long friendship between widower Staten Kirkland (Josh Duhamel) and local dance hall owner Quinn O'Grady (Minka Kelly), which threatens to blossom into love at any moment, but somehow never quite does.

Kirkland is also staving off unwanted interest in his Double K Ranch from an energy company that is also leaning hard on the local business owners — with a little help from some of the town's biggest moneyed interests.

Watch the Trailer for Ransom Canyon

James Brolin, Lizzy Greene, Garrett Wareing, Jack Schumacher and more also play important roles in the show, which debuted on April 17, 2025.

Ransom Canyon was an immediate hit, reaching the top spot on the streaming service soon afterward.

Fans have been clamoring to know if the show will continue after bingeing it in just days.

Will There Be a Season 2 of Ransom Canyon?

So far, Netflix has not yet confirmed a second season for Ransom Canyon.

However, series creator April Blair tells Deadline that her team has already been “in the room” working on another season, which seems to hint at good news ahead for the Netflix smash.

When Would Ransom Canyon Season 2 Air?

According to Marie Claire, the first season of Ransom Canyon shot from February to June of 2024 before premiering in April of 2025.

If a production of about 14-15 months held true again, a potential Ransom Canyon Season 2 could begin airing as soon as the fall of 2026, as long as Netflix renews it soon.