Sadie Robertson’s Marriage to Christian Huff Almost Didn’t Happen

Duck Dynasty’s Sadie Robertson and husband Christian Huff have been married for nearly five years now, but she almost called it quits before they even got engaged.

Robertson asked fans to ask her questions via Instagram on Monday (Oct. 14), which led to her opening up about her relationship — and the marriage that almost wasn't!

A fan asked the reality star what her biggest fear was when she and Christian began dating.

"Trying to have everything figured out from the start," Robertson says, revealing her biggest roadblock.

"I think I just wanted to jump so far ahead and figure everything out."

“I was like, 'How is this going to work? I live in Nashville, you’re at Auburn. You’re in college, I am not.'"

They were able to make it work, and the Huffs wed in Robertson's childhood backyard in 2019, surrounded by family and loved ones. It's a fairytale ending.

But her initial doubts almost made her call it quits, and that hurt their relationship. In 2024, she wants to encourage other couples who might feel similar to not overthink things.

"Yes, date with the intention of marriage," she says. "Yes, be futuristic and just being smart about things, but also have an openness in your heart." She also says people should lean on God for guidance.

"That’s where faith comes into the picture and that’s also where some of the fun is," she says.

Sadie and Christian now have two daughters and live close to her family in Louisiana. The pair will celebrate their fifth wedding anniversary on November 25.

Country Singers You Forgot Got Their Start on Reality TV: