CBS has released a new trailer for the upcoming Yellowstone spinoff Y: Marshals, and the clip has fans speculating about the fate of one character who is conspicuously absent.

Luke Grimes reprises his Yellowstone role as Kayce Dutton in the new trailer, which focuses on Kayce's life after putting the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch and all of its drama in the rearview mirror.

It looks like his problems are far from over, though.

"I fought every day to get out from under the weight of the Yellowstone," he intones in the new trailer. "I've lost my teammates, my parents, even my brothers. I know that sometimes good men have to do bad things. But I'm trying to find a new beginning."

We meet the team of other marshals in the new clip, and several other familiar Yellowstone faces also appear briefly, including Brecken Merrill as Tate Dutton and Gil Birmingham as Thomas Rainwater.

However, Kayce's wife, Monica (Kelsey Asbille) is entirely absent from the trailer, leading fans online to speculate about her in the comments on YouTube.

Is Monica Dutton Going to Appear on Y: Marshals?

We really don't know. Not only is Asbille missing from the trailer, there's also no mention of her in any of the promotional materials in advance of the show.

"Were's the wife and kid?" one fan writes underneath the trailer.

"I suspect that his wife dies in the first episode and he gets into the Marshal Service to avenge her," another user opines, while another writes, "Like what happened to Monica? Are we not supposed to know until we watched the series?"

What Is Y: Marshals?

Y: Marshals is an upcoming Yellowstone spinoff that is coming to CBS in the upcoming 2026 midseason.

The premise of the show is that Kayce has accepted a job as a U.S. Marshal in Montana, continuing in the law enforcement work he had once hoped to leave behind.

When Does Y: Marshals Premiere?

Y: Marshals will premiere on Sunday, March 1, 2026, at 8PM ET on CBS.

Where Can I Stream Y: Marshals?

Y: Marshals will air first on CBS, then become available for streaming via Paramount+.

Y: Marshals Season 1 will comprise 13 episodes, according to People.

