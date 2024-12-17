Yellowstone is over, but there's still plenty of life left in the saga of the Dutton family and their centuries-long struggle to maintain control of their land.

Yellowstone went out with a bang on Sunday night (Dec. 15), as fans said a final farewell to John Dutton (Kevin Costner) — and Jamie (Wes Bentley) — and found out what finally happened to the land after the Duttons' epic fight to keep it intact.

So, what happens now?

How Did Yellowstone End?

Yellowstone ended with Kayce (Luke Grimes) coming up with a way to preserve the land his father, John Dutton gave his life in service to, by selling it to the Broken Rock Reservation for $1.25 per acre to avoid the inheritance tax the family could not afford.

The series finale also featured John Dutton's funeral, as well as Beth (Kelly Reilly) finally keeping her promise to kill Jamie. The various other characters scattered to the wind in the wake of the Dutton Ranch essentially closing down.

What Happens Now That Yellowstone Is Over?

The Dutton story will continue on, even though Yellowstone Season 5 brought the show to a close.

Paramount has announced an upcoming Yellowstone sequel titled The Madison, which stars Michelle Pfeiffer, former Suits star Patrick J. Adams and former Lost star Matthew Fox.

Deadline reports that Yellowstone stars Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly have signed on to continue their roles in another Yellowstone sequel, with no further details yet available. Paramount has not confirmed that reporting.

Another season of the Yellowstone prequel 1923 is also on the way, and Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan is also reportedly working on another prequel titled 1944, but has shared no information about the show.

In addition, Sheridan has reportedly been working on a Yellowstone spinoff called 6666 for several years, and there have also been scattered reports of a Yellowstone sequel titled 2024, though some reports indicate that show has been changed to The Madison.

Further details about 6666 and 2024 are not available, but one thing is clear: Fans who are eager for more Dutton drama will have plenty of options for years to come.

