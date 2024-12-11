Sources: ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Will Not Be the End of the Dutton Saga

Yellowstone Season 5 is coming to an end on Sunday night (Dec. 15), and Paramount Network previously stated that the runaway hit show will end at the conclusion of the season.

But according to a new report, the story of the Duttons will continue on after the final episode airs, in a new spinoff.

Who Will Appear in the New Yellowstone Spinoff?

Sources tell Deadline that Cole Hauser (Rip Wheeler) and Kelly Reilly (Beth Dutton) have both signed on to star in an upcoming Yellowstone spinoff series, in which they will continue the story of their characters in a new setting.

Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan will once again lead the creative team for the new series, the title of which has not yet been announced.

The new show will also likely feature more of the original cast members, according to Deadline, and since it will share so much in common with the original series, it will also have "Yellowstone" in the title, unlike previous prequel series 1883 and 1923.

Will There Be More Seasons of Yellowstone?

Deadline first reported rumors of a possible sequel starring Hauser and Reilly in August, and sources reveal the network considered continuing the Dutton story with a sixth season of Yellowstone.

However, Paramount made a streaming deal for Yellowstone several years ago with Peacock, before the show became such a huge hit, and those streaming rights have reportedly grown to be worth $100 million per year, which Paramount's streaming service, Paramount+, is losing out on.

Ending the original series and bringing the same characters back under a new title will allow Paramount+ to keep future streaming rights in-house, adding another layer of profit to one of the biggest franchises in television history.

Paramount has not commented on Deadline's report. The network has announced another Yellowstone sequel titled The Madison, which stars Michelle Pfeiffer, former Suits star Patrick J. Adams and former Lost star Matthew Fox.

Another season of 1923 is also on the way, and Sheridan has also been working on another Yellowstone prequel titled 1944, though no details are available.

When Does Yellowstone Season 5 Come to an End?

Yellowstone returned for the long-awaited second half of Season 5 in November, and the new episodes have focused on the death of patriarch John Dutton (Kevin Costner) and its aftermath. Sunday's extra-long episode is one of the most anticipated television events of the year, and it's expected to bring the show to a close.

Yellowstone airs on Sundays at 8PM ET on Paramount Network.

Yellowstone's 10 Best Death Scenes The best deaths on Yellowstone were satisfying. Villains who torture John Dutton and his family always meet a gruesome end on this show. Here are the 10 most epic death scenes from Seasons 1 to 5. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes

PICTURES: Get a First Look at 'Yellowstone' Season 5, Part 2 Yellowstone is gearing up to return for the much-anticipated second half of Season 5, and Paramount Network has shared several never-before-seen photos as a first look at the upcoming episodes. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker

PICTURES: See Inside Kevin Costner's Spectacular Colorado Ranch Yellowstone star Kevin Costner lives the ranch life when he's off the set of the hit show, too. The Oscar-winning actor owns a 160-acre ranch in Aspen, Colo., that's a spectacular getaway, complete with a main residence, a lake house and a river house.

The luxury retreat also features a baseball field, a sledding hill, an ice rink, multiple hot tubs and views of the Continental Divide. The ranch property comfortably sleeps 27 people, and it's currently available to rent for 36,000 a night. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker

PICTURES: See Inside 'Yellowstone' Star Cole Hauser's Spectacular California Ranch Cole Hauser doesn't just play a rancher on Yellowstone, he's lived that life off-screen, too. The actor's 5-bedroom-6-bathroom, 5,402-square-foot rural home on a very private, double-gated three-acre parcel of land includes the lavish 4-bedroom, 4-bathroom main residence, as well as a guest house and a separate studio apartment. The main house runs completely on solar power and comes with a 3-car garage, with easy transitions between indoor and outdoor living spaces, and the exterior of the property includes a pool area and a hot tub, as well as fenced-in horse corrals. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker

See Inside 'Yellowstone' Star Ryan Bingham's Gorgeous $2.45 Million Estate Yellowstone star and singer-songwriter Ryan Bingham has listed his 3-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom, 2,394-square-foot home in an exclusive area of Los Angeles for sale, and pictures show a beautiful, luxurious property that offers stunning mountain views. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker

PICTURES: See Inside 'Yellowstone' Star Hassie Harrison's Spectacular $2.7 Million Villa Yellowstone star Hassie Harrison is selling her stunning villa in a private California canyon, and pictures show a rare property that's worth every penny of her nearly $2.7 million asking price.

Harrison's 3-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom, 2,579-square-foot home was built in 1958 and has since been updated into a Mediterranean-style villa.

The property is remarkably secluded, with just one small, private road leading to the gated front of the home. It opens onto soaring canyon views at the back of the property, and almost every interior room boasts stunning views out over the canyons, while the exterior boasts outdoor living spaces, a fireplace and more. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker

PICTURES: See Inside 'Yellowstone' Actor Barret Swatek's $100 Million Malibu Estate Yellowstone actor Barret Swatek is selling her spectacular oceanfront estate in Malibu, and pictures show a bedazzling property that's one of the most upper-crust properties even in that illustrious zip code.

Swatek and her husband, former hedge fund manager Adam Weiss, are asking for just under $100 million for their 4-bedroom, 5.5-bathoom, 7,450-square-foot contemporary villa that sits directly beachside on the white sands of El Sol Beach, one of the most exclusive spots even according to Malibu standards. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker

You Can Rent a Cabin on the Ranch From 'Yellowstone' - See Pictures The stunning Montana ranch that serves as the setting for the hit TV show Yellowstone offers cabins for rent, and the price includes tours of the set and ranch. Scroll below to see photos of the extraordinary property. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker

Sterling Whitaker is a Senior Writer and Senior Editor for Taste of Country. He focuses on celebrity real estate, as well as coverage of Yellowstone and related shows like 1883 and 1923. He's interviewed cast members including Cole Hauser, Kelly Reilly, Sam Elliott and Harrison Ford, and Whitaker is also known for his in-depth interviews with country legends including Don Henley, Rodney Crowell, Trace Adkins, Ronnie Milsap, Ricky Skaggs and more.