Sources: ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Will Not Be the End of the Dutton Saga
Yellowstone Season 5 is coming to an end on Sunday night (Dec. 15), and Paramount Network previously stated that the runaway hit show will end at the conclusion of the season.
But according to a new report, the story of the Duttons will continue on after the final episode airs, in a new spinoff.
Who Will Appear in the New Yellowstone Spinoff?
Sources tell Deadline that Cole Hauser (Rip Wheeler) and Kelly Reilly (Beth Dutton) have both signed on to star in an upcoming Yellowstone spinoff series, in which they will continue the story of their characters in a new setting.
Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan will once again lead the creative team for the new series, the title of which has not yet been announced.
The new show will also likely feature more of the original cast members, according to Deadline, and since it will share so much in common with the original series, it will also have "Yellowstone" in the title, unlike previous prequel series 1883 and 1923.
Will There Be More Seasons of Yellowstone?
Deadline first reported rumors of a possible sequel starring Hauser and Reilly in August, and sources reveal the network considered continuing the Dutton story with a sixth season of Yellowstone.
However, Paramount made a streaming deal for Yellowstone several years ago with Peacock, before the show became such a huge hit, and those streaming rights have reportedly grown to be worth $100 million per year, which Paramount's streaming service, Paramount+, is losing out on.
Ending the original series and bringing the same characters back under a new title will allow Paramount+ to keep future streaming rights in-house, adding another layer of profit to one of the biggest franchises in television history.
Paramount has not commented on Deadline's report. The network has announced another Yellowstone sequel titled The Madison, which stars Michelle Pfeiffer, former Suits star Patrick J. Adams and former Lost star Matthew Fox.
Another season of 1923 is also on the way, and Sheridan has also been working on another Yellowstone prequel titled 1944, though no details are available.
When Does Yellowstone Season 5 Come to an End?
Yellowstone returned for the long-awaited second half of Season 5 in November, and the new episodes have focused on the death of patriarch John Dutton (Kevin Costner) and its aftermath. Sunday's extra-long episode is one of the most anticipated television events of the year, and it's expected to bring the show to a close.
Yellowstone airs on Sundays at 8PM ET on Paramount Network.
