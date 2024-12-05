1923 is officially returning for a Season 2, and from the looks of two new teaser videos from Paramount+, the new season cranks up the action and brings the fight to the Dutton Ranch.

When Does Season 2 of 1923 Start?

According to a press release on Thursday (Dec. 5), the much-anticipated second season of 1923 will premiere on Feb. 23, 2025, via the Paramount+ streaming service. To get fans ready for the new season, Paramount Network will air the entire first season beginning on Dec. 8, 2024, and wrapping up on Jan. 5, 2025.

Who Stars in 1923 Season 2?

Harrison Ford returns in the role of Dutton patriarch Jacob Dutton, and Helen Mirren returns as his wife, Cara Dutton.

1923 Season 2 also stars Brandon Sklenar (Spencer Dutton), Julia Schlaepfer (Alexandra), Jerome Flynn (Banner Creighton), Darren Mann (Jack Dutton), Brian Geraghty (Zane Davis), Aminah Nieves (Teonna Rainwater), Michelle Randolph (Elizabeth "Liz" Strafford), Sebastian Roché (Father Renaud), Timothy Dalton (Donald Whitfield) and Jennifer Carpenter (Mamie Fossett).

What Happens in Season 2 of 1923?

Fans can look for the same signature blend of drama, intrigue, violence and romance that characterized Season 1.

A press release describes 1923's Season 2:

A cruel winter brings new challenges and unfinished business to Jacob (Ford) and Cara (Mirren) back at Dutton ranch. With harsh conditions and adversaries threatening to end the Dutton legacy, Spencer (Sklenar) embarks on an arduous journey home, racing against time to save his family in Montana. Meanwhile, Alexandra (Schlaepfer) sets off on her own harrowing trans-Atlantic journey to find Spencer and reclaim their love.

Can I See a Trailer for 1923 Season 2?

Yes. Paramount has dropped two teaser clips, which show violence coming to the ranch as a tough winter rages, while Spencer Dutton urgently makes his way home from around the world to try to help his family before it's too late.

How Can I Preview Season 2 of 1923?

Scroll through the first-look pictures from 1923 Season 2 in the gallery below:

