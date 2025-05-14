Taylor Sheridan has wrapped the second and final season of his smash hit Yellowstone prequel, 1923, but the acclaimed writer and director is not done working with one of the stars of the show, Brandon Sklenar.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Sheridan has struck a deal with Warner Bros. Discovery for a film titled F.A.S.T., which includes Sklenar as its star and 1923 director and cinematographer Ben Richardson as director.

Sklenar played the role of Spencer Dutton in 1923, and he also appeared in one of 2024's most high-profile films, It Ends With Us.

The package deal for F.A.S.T. also includes David Heyman and Jeffrey Clifford of Heyday Films as producers. Sheridan and Jenny Wood of Bosque Ranch Productions are in negotiations to also serve as producers on the film, which Sheridan wrote in the 2010s, prior to when the massive success of Yellowstone launched him to become one of the most prolific and powerful showrunners on television.

He was best known as a feature film writer at the time, with Sicario and Hell or High Water both under his belt.

The premise of F.A.S.T. sounds like it draws on some of the same themes as Sicario. The movie follows a former special forces operator who the DEA taps to lead a black op strike team against a group of drug dealers who are under the protection of the CIA.

Warners picked the film up in 2018, with Sheridan hoping to direct and Chris Pratt in talks to star. The studio changed its mind when COVID came along and disrupted the film industry, and the film got lost in a no-man's-land between the older model of theatrical release and the newer streaming model that took hold even more during the pandemic.

In the years since, Sheridan has become one of the most bankable writer-director-producers on TV, with a string of hit shows that includes not only Yellowstone and its various spinoffs, but also Landman, Lioness, Tulsa King, Mayor of Kingstown and more.

According to sources familiar with the negotiations, Sheridan is under strict contract to Paramount+, and negotiations to allow him to work outside of that contract were tricky. Some aspects of the negotiations are still underway, as Paramount has to grant Sheridan a "carve out" from his deal so he can serve as a producer on F.A.S.T.

So far, there are no further details about the cast of F.A.S.T., and it's not clear when the film is slated to go into production.

Warners has set a theatrical release of April 23, 2027, for F.A.S.T.

