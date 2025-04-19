Aminah Nieves plays Teonna Rainwater on the hit Paramount series 1923.

During a press junket, the actress talked to Taste of Country about her character’s pivotal scene of killing Father Renaud.

In Season 2 of 1923, Father Renaud, played by actor Sebastian Roché, is on the hunt for the Native American.

Ultimately, they cross paths in the next-to-last episode of the series, and Teonna’s journey results in total freedom.

During our conversation with the actress, she shared insight into what filming a scene like that looks like.

It might come as a surprise to learn that the pair didn’t rehearse the scene too much. They just briefly blocked it before full sending.

“I personally rehearsed it monotoned,” Nieves admits. “That’s what we did for everything just to get the cameras set up correct. You only rehearse it once.”

This scene was more stunt-heavy, so it required more time. It’s technical, requiring specific aim on Nieves’ behalf when it came to the physical stunt stab.

“As an actor, when you’re met with something like having to kill someone, in your mind it does an interesting dance,” Nieves shares. “That can be hard to move through.”

With that mindset, the actress shared that she was nervous at first to carry out the scene of killing of Father Renaud. She was hesitant.

Her costar Roché was quick to encourage her to go full steam ahead.

“He was like, 'I’m padded up, it’s okay,'” she shares. “I’m like, 'I know, but my mind cannot break it.'”

All ended well, as Nieves was able to portray all the relief of emotions and toil Teonna emitted while killing Father Renaud.

She also never missed when she went to fake stab him while filming! She had great aim.

Catch our full interview with Aminah Nieves on the Dutton Rules podcast.