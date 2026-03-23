Yellowstone universe fans now know everything there is to know about Season 1 of Dutton Ranch, a new sequel focused on Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler.

Paramount just announced the series' plot, premiere date, Season 1 schedule and more. Plus we've got 14 pictures that show a new villain is lurking.

Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser return as Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler in Dutton Ranch.

Finn Little (Carter) is another actor crossing over from the original series.

Ed Harris and Annette Benning are two major cast additions.

The Dutton Ranch series trailer is also very informative:

What Is Dutton Ranch About?

Let's start with the official description from Paramount and then dissect.

As Beth and Rip fight to build a future together - far from the ghosts of Yellowstone - they collide with brutal new realities and a ruthless rival ranch that will stop at nothing to protect its empire. In South Texas, blood runs deeper, forgiveness is fleeting, and the cost of survival might just be your soul.

That paragraph includes one important change. This show is set in South Texas, where Beth and Rip have a ranch. That's far from Montana, where they settled at the end of Season 5 of Yellowstone. What forced the relocation switch should be revealed early on.

In Texas, the couple have neighbor issues. This is something that has dogged the Duttons for over 100 years. In fact it drove the plot of both 1923 and Yellowstone at times. Season 1 is likely to focus on this feud and it looks like it's going to be bloody.

The tone and tenor look to be very similar to what Yellowstone fans came to know and love. There will be lots of blood.

Dutton Ranch Cast:

In addition to Reilly, Hauser and Little, Dutton Ranch will feature legend Annete Bening as Beulah Jackson, a "powerful, cunning and charming head of a major ranch in Texas." She sure sounds pretty villain-y, right?

Read More: Yellowstone Children Update: Where Are They Now?

Ed Harris is also slated to play Everett McKinney, "a weathered veteran and veterinarian who treats animals with compassion and understanding and has a good sense of humor.

From there, confirmed actors are Jai Courtney as Rob-Will (no further info, but he looks tough), Natalie Alyn Lind as Oreana (looks like she’s Carter’s new girlfriend), J.R. Villarreal as Azul, Juan Pablo Raba as Joaquin and Marc Menchaca as Zachariah, a "newly released jailbird trying to rebuild his life as a wrangler and cowboy.”

When Does Dutton Ranch Begin?

Season 1 of Dutton Ranch begins on Friday May 15. In fact, two episodes will drop on Paramount+ and both will air at 8PM ET that night on Paramount Network, where Yellowstone aired.

After that, a new episode will air weekly. Season 1 will include nine episodes, which would put a finale date of July 3 if it stayed on track weekly.