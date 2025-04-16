1923 Season 2 is a wrap, and it scored an enormous ratings win for Paramount+.

The Season 2 finale, which aired on April 6, drew 14 million global viewers, according to a press release from the network on Wednesday (April 16).

The numbers make it the most-watched episode in the history of the show.

Those ratings are up about 41 percent from the Season 1 finale, which drew approximately 10 million viewers. Overall, Season 2 of 1923 drew approximately 46 percent more viewers than Season 1.

1923 Season 2 also drew approximately 163 million social views, which was about eight times as high as Season 1's total social views of 21 million.

Get our free mobile app

Season 2 of 1923 came to an end with an epic two-hour finale on April 6.

That much-anticipated finale wrapped up pretty much all of the ongoing storylines and characters, as fans who followed the show over two seasons got to find out what happened to Jacob and Cara, Jack and Elizabeth, Spencer and Alexandra, Zane and his family, Banner Creighton, Donald Whitfield, Teonna Rainwater and more.

1923 is a show designed to fill part of the gap between Yellowstone and its origin series, 1883. 1883 told the story of how the Duttons traveled West and established the Yellowstone, while 1923 showed the lengths they will go to to keep it.

The saga of the Duttons will carry forward in additional shows, though we don't know exactly what that looks like.

There are rumors of another Yellowstone prequel titled 1944, with no details available.

A Yellowstone sequel titled The Madison is confirmed, though there are few details in terms of the plot. We do know the show is set to star Michelle Pfeiffer, former Party of Five star Matthew Fox, former Suits star Patrick J. Adams and more.

'1923': Who Is Aminah Nieves, AKA Teonna Rainwater? On 1923, Teonna Rainwater is played by actress Aminah Nieves. It's her first major film or television role but unlikely to be her last. Here are photos from her two seasons on the Paramount+ show. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes