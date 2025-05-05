Actor Harrison Ford says that if Yellowstone and 1923 creator Taylor Sheridan asked nicely, he'd be up to reprise the role of Jacob Dutton someday.

In fact, it sounds like he'd be up for just about any script Sheridan gave him.

"I thought it was very tight storytelling and I was absolutely delighted with it," Ford says (per The Hollywood Reporter). "It’s probably the densest script and work that I’ve had a chance to work on in a long, long time."

Dense is a good thing in this case. Overall Ford felt the 1923 Season 2 finale was fantastic and — like so much of the cast — he wants in on what comes next.

Making that work could be complicated, however. Consider this your spoiler alert warning.

Season 2 of 1923 ended last month, and while the network hasn't confirmed the series' end, most fans and followers believe the franchise will now move on to another prequel called 1944.

Ford played Jacob Dutton, the new patriarch of the Dutton Ranch and brother to James Dutton (Tim McGraw in 1883).

The next spin-off of the franchise is believed to be The Madison, although a show based on Rip Wheeler and Beth Dutton's new life may debut this fall.

Related: The Status of Every Yellowstone Prequel, Sequel and Spin-Off

What Happened to Jacob Dutton in 1923?

During Ep. 7 of Season 2 of 1923, Jacob Dutton and his men square off against Banner Creighton and his men at the train station. The good guys win, and Jacob accompanies Alexandra to the hospital for frostbite treatment.

As the series closes, he's at home with his wife Cara (Helen Mirren), who is holding Alex and Spencer's baby boy. Now retired, he watches as Spencer makes critical ranch decisions.

So Jacob lives! That's a little surprising to cast members. Per the same THR story, Mirren joked that she was sure her character was going to die up to the last minute. The finale included plenty of death, but we won't spoil more than we need to here.

Could Jacob Dutton Be a Part of 1944?

It would take a bit of creativity to make Harrison Ford's Jacob Dutton a part of Yellowstone prequel 1944. Casting doubt on the possibility is his character would be nearly 100 years old, meaning the show would need to age up Ford, who's 82.

Yellowstone made use of flashback scenes to help tell the modern story, and 1944 could do the same. There are so many unanswered questions about this two-decade gap that one could easily justify bringing Ford back for a few scenes. Maybe this is a theme, as Julia Schlaepfer also hinted that she'd love to bring "Ghost Alex" to an upcoming series.

So, could it happen? Sure. Will it?

During the FYC (for your consideration) event in Los Angeles, Ford conceded that he really had no idea what to expect next from Sheridan. He appears to be wishing without evidence, just like fans of the show.

34 'Yellowstone' Facts You Probably Didn't Know How big of a fan of Yellowstone are you? These 34 facts about the Paramount Network show are sure to stump even the most dedicated viewers. They're almost all about the cast members and their real-life passions and roles.

The real-life marriage? Who has the most kills? Who told Taylor Sheridan "No"? These have all been added before Season 5 of Yellowstone resumes on Nov. 10.

John's kids? Beth's accent? Rainwater's guitar playing? Tate's spoilers? They're also included on this list of 34 Facts You Probably Didn't Know About Yellowstone. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes