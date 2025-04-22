There are more rumored Yellowstone prequels, sequels and spin-offs than actual shows in this franchise. Some are real, others are possible and at least one was never going to happen.

This week, the Dutton Rules podcast team did some myth-busting around shows like 1923, 1944, 2024 and the Madison. The takeaway is that fans should remain patient and not get too emotionally invested in any possible spin-off.

Sure, a Beth and Rip show could be a lot of fun, but just because someone reported it was being developed doesn't mean it's going to be developed.

Here is everything we know about the status of every Yellowstone franchise show.

Is There Going to Be 1923 Season 3?

There will not be Season 3 of 1923. While producers and the network refused to close that door mid-season, two seasons is what Taylor Sheridan originally promised (and what Brandon Sklenar confirmed in May 2023).

The show ended with no lose ends so — with rumors of the next generation being featured in another prequel — what would be the point? After Season 2 ended, several cast members confirmed they were finished.

When Does 1944 Begin?

Fans and media outlets are getting ahead of themselves with regard to 1944. Network and studio officials haven't talked about the series since confirming it in November 2023. Here is what Variety forwarded at that time, from Showtime and MTV Entertainment Studios CEO Chris McCarthy:

On the heels of ‘1883’ and ‘1923’s’ success, our new planned spinoffs, ‘1944’ and ‘2024,’ will take audiences on a thrilling, new and unexpected journey with the complex and compelling storytelling that has become a hallmark of the franchise and has helped turn it into a worldwide cultural phenomenon – thanks to the creative mastermind of Taylor Sheridan.

The show 2024 became something different (keep reading) so 1944 became the next assumed Yellowstone prequel. No cast, production schedule or plot details have been shared, although Brandon Sklenar made it clear he wants in.

Get our free mobile app

“Give me some gout, a little hunch and some salt and pepper. I’ll gravel the voice up a bit. If it comes around, I’d love to do it. I really would. I definitely don’t want to say goodbye to Spencer. I love that guy," he tells the Hollywood Reporter.

Most likely, 2026 is the earliest we'd see this show, but recently, the Dutton Rules Podcast warned fans to guard their heart with this show, as there are a couple examples of shows promised and never materializing, like this one ...

Is the 6666 Show Happening?

This show is on hold indefinitely. After Taylor Sheridan bought the actual 6666 Ranch in Texas, he realized how much filming would disrupt life there.

"You have to respect the lineage. I’ve told [the studio] to be patient," he told the Hollywood Reporter in 2023.

No cast was ever tied to this show, although early rumors — and events that took place during Yellowstone — suggested Jefferson White's Jimmy could be involved.

Are Beth and Rip Getting Their Own Show?

Before Season 5 of Yellowstone ended, reports that actors Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly were going to extend the franchise to a sixth season emerged. Eventually, movie and television trade outlets walked that back to saying the pair could be getting a spin-off. Without spoiling anything, the finale made that very possible.

Rumors are that the pair behind Rip and Beth were actively discussing a spin off. Both were eager to continue in their roles, but no one has commented or confirmed it's happening since the January 2025 finale.

Long story short: reports about this show are built on anonymous sources and amplified by wishful thinking from fans. That's not to say it will never happen, but — unless everyone involved suddenly became amazing secret keepers — it's not happening soon.

Kayce Dutton's Yellowstone Spin-Off

In March 2025, Deadline reported that Luke Grimes would be getting a spin off, too; however, no named sources were attached to the project and neither CBS, Paramount nor anyone who'd be a part of it would go on the record.

In theory, this would be a network television procedural that relies heavily on Kayce Dutton's Navy SEAL experience. There's no mention of if or how his on-screen wife Monica (Kelsey Asbille) or son Tate (Brecken Merrill) would be involved.

Of all the shows mentioned here, this might have the loosest tie to Yellowstone, but no plot, cast or production details have been made public.

When Does The Madison Begin?

The Madison — previously known as 2024 — is the only show listed here that is 100 percent happening. It has a cast led by Michelle Pfeiffer and a plot that finds her leading a New York family who's moved to the Madison River Valley in Montana.

Michelle Pfieffer Jon Kopaloff, Getty Images loading...

As Yellowstone closed, the show's director said she was moving on to production of this new show and filming took place in Texas, New York and beyond in 2024. It's happening, but no one has said when.

Best guess is fall 2025, as Paramount would want a new show to replace Yellowstone in that slot. It's not clear how or if this cast will interact with anyone from the Yellowstone universe (the Madison River Valley is about 50 miles from the Dutton Ranch, as the crow flies).

Is Matthew McConaughey Joining the Yellowstone Family?

It no longer appears that Matthew McConaughey is going to be part of the Yellowstone franchise. Most rumors attached him to 2024, now known as The Madison. Talks seem to have fizzled, however.