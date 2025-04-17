When the internet throws shade, Brandon Sklenar throws compliments.

The 1923 star is handling internet trolls like a total pro, and with a sense of humor, too.

During a recent promo video for his new film Drop, someone on Instagram decided to throw a little insult at him, calling him a "Walmart Glen Powell." But instead of clapping back harshly or ignoring it altogether, Sklenar hit back with the perfect response.

"Who doesn’t love a bargain?" he wrote in response.

That quick-witted response totally won the troll over — they admitted they weren’t familiar with Sklenar’s work, but were now officially a fan. And honestly, it's hard not to like someone who can laugh at themselves and stay cool under a good dig.

Sklenar might not be a household name just yet, but he’s definitely been making moves in the industry. He played a key role in 1923, the Yellowstone spinoff, portraying Spencer Dutton, a rugged Western character whom the ladies also love. His character is an adventurous former soldier navigating life in Africa before returning to his family's ranch in Montana.

He definitely was a standout in the cast and will be here to stay on the big screen.

So while some folks might still be learning his name, Sklenar's resume is quietly stacking up. And if he keeps handling trolls with that kind of charm, he’s going to win over a lot more fans in no time.

Season 2 of 1923 wrapped earlier this month, and it drew record-breaking ratings for its network, Paramount+.